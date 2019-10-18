Texans planning different looks for T.Y. Hilton this week

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has played nearly an entire season’s worth of games against the Texans over the course of his career and he’s produced a line that would likely have him up for All-Pro consideration.

In 14 regular season games and one playoff matchup against Houston, Hilton has 81 catches for 1,530 yards and nine touchdowns. Hilton’s overall numbers are down this year due to injuries and the change in offensive style with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, but safety Justin Reid explains that the Texans are still concentrating on finding ways to limit the wideout’s impact.

“That’s going to be one of the focuses for the week,” Reid said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a talented guy. He’s had a lot of success against us in the past, so we’re going to change some things up to give him some different looks and play him a little bit differently than we did in the past in order to really take him out of the game plan to limit his exposure.”

One key to any approach will be the availability of the team’s top cornerbacks. Johnathan Joseph missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury and Bradley Roby is expected to miss time after suffering a hamstring injury of his own against Kansas City. Both players have been limited in practice this week.