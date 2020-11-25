Texans place WR Randall Cobb, DT P.J. Hall on injured reserve among other roster moves

The Houston Texans made a slew of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m. CT at Ford Field.

Houston moved receiver Randall Cobb (toe) and defensive tackle P.J. Hall (shoulder/knee) to injured reserve. The two players will be eligible to come back in Week 15 at the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans also signed undrafted free agent running back Scottie Phillips from the practice squad and moved him onto the active roster.

Houston’s two standard elevations from the practice squad to the game day roster are defensive tackle Corey Liuget and receiver Steven Mitchell.

The Texans also signed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.