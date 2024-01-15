Texans place WR Noah Brown on injured reserve after hurting shoulder

The Houston Texans won’t have veteran wide receiver Noah Brown for the rest of their playoff run after the team placed him on injured reserve Monday. Brown left the Texans’ wild card win over the Cleveland Browns after he suffered a shoulder injury on the second drive of the game and didn’t return.

Brown joined the Texans this season on a one-year deal after five years with the Dallas Cowboys. He had been injured throughout the season, though, after being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury following Week 1 and missed Weeks 11 and 12 with a knee injury. Brown didn’t play in Week 18, either, because of a back injury as well that almost forced him to miss the wild card game.

He finished the season with 33 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns, including two consecutive games with at least 150 receiving yards in Weeks 9 and 10.

Without Brown in the lineup, Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will lean on Nico Collins, Robert Woods, John Metchie III and rookie Xavier Hutchinson.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire