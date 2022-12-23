Texans place WR Nico Collins on injured reserve; make 2 other roster moves

Nico Collins’ season is over.

The Houston Texans placed Collins on injured reserve ahead of their Week 16 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Dec. 24 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Nissan Stadium. With a four-game minimum a player must remain on injured reserve before being placed back on the active roster, and Houston having three games to go, Collins’ season is over.

The former 2021 third-rounder from Michigan caught 37 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games, seven of which he started. The production is an improvement over his 33 catches for 446 yards and a score through 14 games in 2021, eight of which he started.

The Texans used Collins’ empty roster spot to activate safety Grayland Arnold from the injured reserve.

Houston also signed former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner to the practice squad. The former 2018 undrafted free agent from Illinois had a prolific 2021 with Dallas wherein he caught 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

