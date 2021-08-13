Texans place Tytus Howard, Roderick Johnson, Laremy Tunsil on COVID-19 reserve

The Houston Texans will have to cobble together some solutions at tackle this weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Texans placed tackles Roderick Johnson, Laremy Tunsil, and Tytus Howard on the COVID-19 reserve Friday. One of the players was a positive test, and the other two were deemed high-risk close contacts.

The Texans won’t get to see the continuity along the offensive line they were hoping in the first preseason game. Coach David Culley told reporters on Aug. 11 he wanted to see “consistency, coming off the ball, communicating” in the first preseason game.

“Being our first game is we’ve been moving those guys all across all during training camp, I mean, guys been playing different positions and so now, once we get in there, obviously the communication has to be really, really good because guys may be playing one position a little bit longer than what he been doing in practice and the communication is big thing with the offensive line as far as us doing the things that we need to do in our running game and our pass game,” said Culley. “Their communication is critical.”

The communication will be challenged as Houston will be without three of their tackles.