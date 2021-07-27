Texans place three players on COVID-19 reserve list

The Texans placed three players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver Taywan Taylor and offensive tackle Geron Christian landed on the list Tuesday as the Texans ready for their first training camp practice.

The NFL saw 15 players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, with 14 of those coming as a result of a positive test, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 AM reports. The other was deemed a high-risk close contact.

The Texans also placed four players on the active/non-football injury list. Tight end Pharaoh Brown, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker can practice as soon as they pass a physical.

