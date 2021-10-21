The Texans will be without safety Terrence Brooks for at least three weeks.

Houston placed Brooks on injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced.

Brooks suffered a lung contusion during Sunday’s loss to the Colts. He was trying to make a tackle on receiver Parris Campbell‘s 51-yard touchdown when he came down with the injury. Brooks stayed in Indianapolis overnight for observation as the team traveled back to Houston.

Head coach David Culley previously announced that Brooks wouldn’t play in Week Seven.

Campbell also injured his foot on the play and could be out for the season.

A Ravens third-round pick in 2014, Brooks has also appeared in games for the Eagles, Jets, and Patriots.

Texans place Terrence Brooks on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk