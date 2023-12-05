Texans place Tank Dell on IR, waive Kerry Hyder

The Texans placed rookie receiver Tank Dell on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

He will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left fibula, which required surgery.

Dell's season ends with 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 51 rushing yards.

The Texans also announced they waived veteran defensive lineman Kerry Hyder from the 53-player roster. They promoted him from the practice squad Nov. 23.

He had two tackles in two games.

Houston signed receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad and placed receiver Jared Wayne on the practice squad injured list.