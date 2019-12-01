Texans place right tackle Tytus Howard on injured reserve

The Texans placed their first-round draft choice and starting right tackle on injured reserve Saturday. Tytus Howard ends his season after appearing in eight games.

Howard partially tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee against the Chiefs on Oct. 13. He did not need surgery but did miss two games.

Howard played the past three games but aggravated his injury.

Howard missed the season opener with a broken ring finger.

The Texans are expected to start Roderick Johnson at right tackle Sunday against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston promoted defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes from the practice squad to take Howard’s roster spot. Vanderdoes played in all 16 games in 2017, his only career action.