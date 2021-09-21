Texans place QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Collins on injured reserve

The Houston Texans are starting to take on water at frontline positions.

After the 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 FirstEnergy Stadium, the Texans placed quarterback Tyrod Taylor and rookie receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve. They will not be eligible to practice until Oct. 11 after the game with the New England Patriots.

The Texans used one of their open roster slots to sign tight end Antony Auclair to the active roster. With that open spot on the practice squad, Houston signed linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

With Auclair on the active roster, the Texans won’t have to use one of their two standard elevations to bring up the tight end. Theoretically, for Week 3 at least, Houston can call up quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to backup quarterback Davis Mills, who has been named the starter for Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium.