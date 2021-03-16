Texans place original-round tender on DT P.J. Hall

The Houston Texans are willing to give P.J. Hall another year with the team even amid the new regime.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have placed an original-round tender on the defensive tackle, who will turn 26 on April 5. The Oakland Raiders drafted Hall in Round 2 of the 2018 NFL draft from Sam Houston State.

Hall’s tender is $2.133 million.

The 6-0, 305-pound defensive tackle was one of the few bright spots for the Texans during their 4-12 campaign in 2020. Hall provided 34 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in 10 games, nine of which he started.

Hall, who went to high school at Seguin High School, about 40 miles outside of San Antonio, was renewed when he came to the Texans due to Houston’s proximity to his family.

“It’s definitely more comfortable,” Hall told reporters on Oct. 16, 2020. “It feels great knowing that like my family’s here. I’m from Seguin, so it’s two and a half hours down the road. It just feels like I’m back at home, like this is fresh air, like a fresh start. Everything’s going perfect.”

Hall gets another fresh start with the Texans, who are switching to a Tampa-2 scheme with a 4-3 front under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.