Texans place OL Kilian Zierern on the international/exempt list

The Texans announced the signing of Kilian Zierer to the international/exempt list.

The offensive lineman is a native of Munich, Germany.

He did not begin playing football until the age of 16, but with a wingspan of 83 5/8 to go with his 6-foot-7, 304-pound frame, Zierer earned a college scholarship.

He played at College of the Canyons and was the No.1 JUCO prospect at his position, according to Rivals, when he signed with Auburn. Zierer started every game at left tackle for the Tigers in 2022.

He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but went on injured reserve late in training camp with an ankle injury.