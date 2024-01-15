Texans place Noah Brown on injured reserve

The Texans placed wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve Monday, the team announced. It ends Brown's season.

Brown injured a shoulder in the wild-card playoff win over the Browns on Saturday. He had only five snaps and one target before leaving.

Brown was on injured reserve earlier this season with a groin injury and also has had a back injury that kept him out.

He finishes the season with 33 receptions for a career-best 567 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown is scheduled for free agency in March.

He spent his first five seasons in Dallas before signing with Houston in the offseason.