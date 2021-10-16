Texans place LT Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve among other roster moves

The Houston Texans have placed left tackle Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve.

The two-time Pro Bowler sustained a thumb injury in the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. Tunsil will miss the next three games and will be eligible to return for the Nov. 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Texans also made other roster moves ahead of their Week 6 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With the open spot on the roster, the Texans signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to the active roster to backup rookie Davis Mills on game day.

Houston also elevated guard Cole Toner and guard Lane Taylor to the practice squad as part of their standard elevations.

The Texans also activated rookie receiver Nico Collins from injured reserve. He will make his return after getting injured in Week 2 at the Cleveland Browns.

To make room for Collins, the Texans released linebacker Joe Thomas from the active roster.