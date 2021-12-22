Texans place Ka’imi Fairbairn, Brandin Cooks on COVID-19 reserve list

In this article:

The Texans placed three more players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including leading receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks leads the Texans with 945 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns in Sunday’s 30-16 victory over the Jaguars.

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and reserve linebacker Eric Wilson also tested positive for the virus.

Houston now has 18 players on its COVID-19 reserve list, including two practice squad players. Six defensive linemen are the list, including starting defensive ends Jon Greenard and Jacob Martin and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

The Texans signed defensive linemen Xavier Williams and Ron’Dell Carter to the active roster.

Houston also signed linebacker Josh Watson to the practice squad.

