Texans place Ka’imi Fairbairn on injured reserve

The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to their practice squad this week. That was a sign Ka'imi Fairbairn‘s recovery from a leg injury was a concern.

Fairbairn pulled a muscle while warming up for their preseason finale against the Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, the Texans announced they have placed Fairbairn on injured reserve.

They do not have to sign Slye to their 53-player roster. Instead, they can save the roster spot with a standard game-day elevation of Slye from the practice squad.

Slye played at Virginia Tech and has made 54 of 68 career field goals in the NFL, a 79.4 percentage with the Panthers.

The Texans also announced they signed defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc to the practice squad. He takes the place of linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr., whom the team released.

