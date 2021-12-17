The Texans placed starting offensive guard Justin McCray on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

He becomes the team’s ninth player on the list, joining linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, safety A.J. Moore, cornerback Terrance Mitchell, safety Terrence Brooks, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, practice squad running back Jaylon Samuels and practice squad cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc.

Max Scharping will start at right guard against the Jaguars if McCray isn’t cleared in time for the game.

The Texans will not have safety Justin Reid, ruling him out with a concussion. Eric Murray and Jonathan Owens will start at safety.

Tight end Brevin Jordan (hand), linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring, wrist) and running back Rex Burkhead (hip, quadriceps) are questionable.

Texans place Justin McCray on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk