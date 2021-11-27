Texans place DE Jordan Jenkins on injured reserve among 3 roster transactions

The Houston Texans have placed defensive end Jordan Jenkins on injured reserve.

The former New York Jets 2016 third-round pick won’t get to go against his former team as a knee injury kept him out of practice all week. Jenkins sustained the knee injury in the 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

The Texans signed guard Lane Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster to fill the void left behind by Jenkins, who has 17 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks through eight games this season.

Houston also designated safety Jonathan Owens as their standard elevation from the practice squad.