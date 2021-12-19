The Texans placed starting defensive end Jonathan Greenard and left guard Lane Taylor on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. The players tested positive for the virus, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans have 11 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including six starters.

Right guard Justin McCray, cornerback Terrance Mitchell, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker Christian Kirksey, safety Terrence Brooks, safety A.J. Moore, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels and cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc are the other Texans on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Texans also will play without starting safety Justin Reid, who is out with a concussion. Reserve cornerback Jimmy Moreland, who has mostly played special teams in five games, has been ruled out with an illness.

Texans place Jonathan Greenard, Lane Taylor on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk