Texans place Joe Webb on injured reserve in busy day of moves

The Texans had a busy day.

In addition to all their trades, the team waived receiver Floyd Allen, defensive end Jesse Aniebonam, defensive back Derrick Baity, linebacker Davin Bellamy, linebacker B.J. Bello (injured), defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun, running back Damarea Crockett, defensive end Jamal Davis, offensive tackle Christian DiLauro, receiver Johnnie Dixon, nose tackle Javier Edwards, defensive back Austin Exford, running back Josh Ferguson, receiver Chad Hansen, defensive end Joel Heath, defensive back A.J. Hendy, running back Karan Higdon, defensive tackle Albert Huggins, defensive back Chris Johnson, receiver Tyron Johnson, offensive tackle Rick Leonard, receiver Steven Mitchell, defensive tackle Walter Palmore, defensive back Jermaine Ponder, linebacker Gimel President, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, offensive guard Maurquice Shakir, receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle, quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, receiver Jester Weah and linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster (injured).

They released linebacker Tyrell Adams and punter Bryan Anger.

They placed quarterback Joe Webb on injured reserve after he injured his foot Thursday night.