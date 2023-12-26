Texans place Jimmie Ward on injured reserve

The Texans placed safety Jimmie Ward on injured reserve after claiming safety Kareem Jackson off waivers, the team announced.

A strained quadriceps will end Ward's season.

He played only four snaps in Sunday's loss to the Browns before leaving with his injury, and he played only eight snaps the previous week before being diagnosed with a concussion.

Ward also missed games with a hip injury and a hamstring injury and appeared on the report with a shoulder injury. Week 9 was the last time he wasn't on the practice report.

He made 30 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble in 10 games this season, his first with the Texans after following DeMeco Ryans from San Francisco.

Ward spent his first nine seasons playing for the 49ers.