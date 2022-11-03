Texans place S Grayland Arnold on injured reserve among 5 total roster moves

The Houston Texans announced five total roster moves ahead of their Week 9 tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

The Texans activated rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano and cornerback Tavierre Thomas from injured reserve.

The Texans also placed safety Grayland Arnold on injured reserve.

The Texans also elevated receiver Jalen Camp and tackle K.C. McDermott as their standard practice squad elevations.

The Texans will also be without receiver Brandin Cooks against the Eagles as the nine-year veteran is missing the game due to personal reasons.

The Texans, who are sporting their Battle Red attire in prime time, are 0-5 all-time against the Eagles.

