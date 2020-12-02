The Texans made it official: They will not have receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby the rest of the season. The team placed both on the reserve/suspended list Tuesday.

Fuller and Roby announced in separate social media posts Monday that they each will serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Neither player will appeal.

Fuller becomes a free agent in the offseason. Roby signed a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason.

In other transactions, the Texans activated nose tackle Andrew Brown to the active roster after he passed his physical and all COVID-19 protocols. Houston signed Brown off the Bengals’ practice squad last week.

They protected practice squad receivers Chad Hansen, Steven Mitchell and Damion Ratley and defensive lineman Corey Liuget for this week.

Texans place Will Fuller, Bradley Roby on suspended list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk