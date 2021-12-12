Texans running back David Johnson has been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Texans made the announcement this morning, just 90 minutes before kickoff of their home game against the Seahawks.

Johnson has 56 carries for 176 yards and 28 catches for 214 yards this season. He would have been expected to start at running back today.

Rex Burkhead and Royce Freeman will likely get the bulk of the carries for the Texans today.

Texans place David Johnson on COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk