Texans place Danny Amendola on IR, activate Christian Kirksey, Justin Britt

The Texans placed receiver Danny Amendola on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Amendola injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Jets and underwent arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Amendola, 35, has 17 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. He missed four games with a strained hamstring.

The Texans also placed defensive end DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Houston activated linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive lineman Justin Britt from injured reserve. Britt hasn’t played since Week 7 when he injured a knee, and Kirksey last played in Week 8 because of thumb surgery.

Kirksey has 56 tackles and one interception this season.

The Texans signed safety Jonathan Owens, a special-teams contributor, to the active roster from the practice squad. They cut cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc from the 53-player roster.

Houston also signed receiver Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad.

The team elevated defensive end Chris Smith and running back Jaylen Samuels to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

