Texans place CB Bradley Roby on COVID-19 reserve

The Houston Texans have had to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve after two weeks of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans placed cornerback Bradley Roby on the COVID-19 reserve.

The Texans have their first preseason game with the Green Bay Packers Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Roby, who is atop the depth chart at one of the two cornerback spots, could have seen some live action snaps before he has to serve his one-game suspension in Week 1, a carry over from his six-game suspension with five games to go last year.

“It was an unfortunate situation, but I have a strong faith in God, and I always feel like every step of the way He’s always put me in a position to where everything’s going to work out on its own,” Roby said on Aug. 5. “Last year was a lot of things going on. It was a lot of things negative in the building. So, I think it just pulled me away and gave me a big-picture view. I got to see how I did things wrong. I got to see how a lot of things work, and it just made me mature even more.”

To get a better idea of what is next for Roby, check out what left guard Max Scharping had to undergo to get out of COVID protocols in the 2020 regular season.