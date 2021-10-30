Texans place C Justin Britt on injured reserve among 5 transactions

The Houston Texans have placed center Justin Britt on injured reserve.

The 30-year-old had been battling a knee injury that branded him as questionable for the Week 8 tilt with the Los Angeles Rams. Britt missed Week 6 at the Indianapolis Colts with the same knee issue.

Britt had missed all of 2020 as he recovered from a torn ACL sustained in his final year with the Seattle Seahawks in October 2019.

The Texans also signed center-guard Cole Toner from the practice squad to the active roster.

Houston’s two standard elevations from the practice squad are guard Lane Taylor and linebacker Hardy Nickerson.

The Texans also signed punter Johnny Townsend to the practice squad.