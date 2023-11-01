Texans place C Jarrett Patterson, TE Teagan Quitoriano on IR

The Texans placed center Jarrett Patterson and tight end Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Patterson would miss "some time" with a lower leg injury, but Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Patterson broke his ankle and will miss the rest of the season.

Patterson started the season opener without taking a first-team rep in training camp. He was the backup to rookie Juice Scruggs, who injured a hamstring in the final preseason game and went on injured reserve.

Patterson has started every game, but veteran Micahel Deiter now takes over.

Deiter started 23 games at center and guard for the Dolphins.

Quitoriano played seven games with five starts and has two catches for 33 yards. He injured a groin Sunday.

The Texans signed tight end Eric Saubert from the Cowboys' practice squad and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson from the Ravens' practice squad.