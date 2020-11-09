Texans place Brennan Scarlett, Kyle Emanuel on IR

The Texans placed linebackers Brennan Scarlett and Kyle Emanuel on injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Scarlett broke his arm in Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars. Emanuel has not played since being diagnosed with a concussion Oct. 25 against the Packers.

The Texans also placed outside linebacker Davin Bellamy on the practice squad injured list. Bellamy had a benign cyst drained last week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston was awarded Nate Orchard off waivers from Washington.

Orchard, 27, was a second-round choice of the Browns in 2015. He also has spent time with the Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks and Dolphins. He signed with Washington last November, playing five games in 2019 and three games this season.

Orchard has 85 career tackles and six sacks in his career.

