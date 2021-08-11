Texans place Bradley Roby on COVID-19 list

Texans cornerback Bradley Roby has not practiced the past two days. On Wednesday, the team placed Roby on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Roby tested positive for COVID-19, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Roby started 10 games last season, making 37 tackles with an interception, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He was suspended for six games for a violation of the performance-enhancing drugs policy. Roby will have to serve the final game of the suspension in the regular-season opener.

Roby, 29, entered the league as a first-round choice of the Broncos in 2014.

He has appeared in 99 games, with 49 starts, and has totaled 10 interceptions, 75 pass breakups and eight forced fumbles.

