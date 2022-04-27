Texans pick Travon Walker, Trevor Penning in USA TODAY Sports mock draft

The Houston Texans’ twin first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft represent an opportunity to add the best talent to a roster that is basically a blank canvass. The extra talent is a chance for general manager Nick Caserio to finally paint a masterpiece in Houston.

According to Joel Erickson from USA TODAY Sports, the Texans start off the draft by taking former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the No. 3 overall pick.

With needs covering almost the entire roster and the team’s lone star, Laremy Tunsil, entrenched at left tackle, the Texans bet on upside, taking the athletic potential of Walker and hoping he can be the next superstar in a long line of franchise pass rushers in Houston.

Guard-tackle Ikem Ekwonu from NC State is still on the board, and goes the very next pick to the New York Jets. The New York Giants take cornerback Ahmad Gardner the very next pick thereafter.

By the time Houston gets to select at No. 13 overall, the commitment to shore up the offensive line is still there, and the Texans take former Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning.

Laremy Tunsil has the blindside of Davis Mills locked down, but the Texans need help on the other side, where NFL teams are deploying their best pass rushers more often. Penning’s a powerful, nasty blocker who can give Houston the edge protection it needs.

Adding Penning would kick former 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard back inside to guard. It would also give the Texans some flexibility moving forward as they could pick up Howard’s fifth-year option and move on from Tunsil in the 2023 offseason. Penning would still be on his rookie deal to provide effective bookends for Houston’s offensive line.

