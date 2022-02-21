Texans pick OT Ikem Ekwonu in Pro Football Focus 2-round mock draft

The Houston Texans need help along the offensive line. The question to be answered all offseason is: do they need it bad enough at No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL draft?

According to Austin Gayle from Pro Football Focus, the Texans do need offensive line help that desperately and use the third pick in the draft to take North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu after Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux go to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions respectively.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Ekwonu has guard-tackle versatility but earned a legitimate shot to start his NFL career at offensive tackle after his spectacular 2021 campaign at left tackle with the Wolfpack. He earned a 91.6 overall grade and 93.8 run-blocking grade across more than 800 offensive snaps this season, the latter of which ranks sixth among all single-season marks for Power Five tackles since 2014. He’s a true road-grader in the run game with improved polish and footwork in pass protection. A player with his skill set shouldn’t fall past the first 10 picks in the draft.

Other prospects linked to Texans such as LSU cornerback Derek Stingley and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton go off the board at No. 4 overall to the New York Jets and No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

If the Texans are in the market for Ekwonu, who they take over Alabama tackle Evan Neal (No. 5 to the New York Giants), it means they have traded Laremy Tunsil by this point — or at a minimum see him as trade bait at other points in training camp and preseason.

From a football standpoint, presuming Tunsil stays in Houston, the Texans could move Ekwonu at right tackle and keep Tytus Howard inside at left guard.

Taking an offensive lineman wouldn’t be the flashy pick some would hope at No. 3 overall, but whatever it takes to complete the rebuild is ultimately what Houston sports are looking for.