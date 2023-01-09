Texans pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski in CBS Sports end of season mock draft

The Houston Texans blew the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, the Chicago Bears will be picking atop the draft in April.

According to John Breech from CBS Sports, the Bears go with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 overall pick. That is good news if the Texans are still keen on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who they grab with the No. 2 overall pick.

Quarterback is an area that is going to be penciled into No. 2 overall for Houston, and Young is the most logical choice.

The Texans have another first-round pick at their disposal thanks to the offseason trade in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns. The AFC North club finished 7-10, and their pick is worth No. 12 overall in the draft.

Houston uses that selection to take Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski.

Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he’ll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.

Adding Skoronski would easily give the Texans a talented offensive line. Young would have the protection to find his targets downfield, and running back Dameon Pierce presumably would have enough lanes to gash defenses.

What the Texans would need to figure out if they picked Skoronski is where to put him. Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are the bookend tackles for 2023, and Tunsil would prefer to finish his career in Houston. The Texans already have a first-round guard in Kenyon Green, who mans the left side. The Texans could play around with Howard at right guard, or condition Skoronski to play right guard. Houston would have four first-rounders on their offensive line with whatever combination they settled upon.

List

Houston Texans 2023 opponents revealed: Visit the Bengals, host the Buccaneers

houston-texans-2023-opponents-bengals-buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire