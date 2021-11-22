Texans would pick No. 4 overall in 2022 NFL draft after beating the Titans

The Houston Texans snapped an eight-game losing streaky by upsetting the 8-2 Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

However, the 22-13 victory over the Titans, which gives Houston their first win over Tennessee since Week 15 of 2019, may have come at the expense of the future.

According to Tankathon, the Texans, who were on pace for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, dropped to No. 4 following their win over the Titans.

However, first-year coach David Culley said the Texans’ focus coming out of their Week 10 bye was to beat the Titans.

“It’s not just the back end of the season,” said Culley. “It’s the next game. When we came off the bye week, all we wanted to do was take it one game at a time. The only opponent that we were concerned about was the Tennessee Titans. And after 24 hours a day, when we enjoy this one here, it’s on to the Jets. And it’s just winning, just winning in this league.

That’s our job. That’s what we play for. And we got seven more to go and basically the only one that matters is the Jets coming up. I believe that’s who we play.”

The Jets are equally 2-8 and will take on the Texans Nov. 28 at NRG Stadium at 12:00 p.m. Central Time. New York is currently slated to pick No. 2 overall in the draft.