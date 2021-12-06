Texans would pick No. 3 overall in 2022 NFL draft based on Week 13 results

The Houston Texans not only lost 31-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, but they also lost some value on their 2022 draft picks.

According to Tankathon, the Texans would pick No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL draft based on results through Week 13.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 37-7 to the Los Angeles Rams, which gave the AFC South club a 2-10 record, the same as the Texans. Houston has the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jaguars at the moment, which gives the Jaguars the advantage of picking No. 2 overall — where the Texans were a week ago.

The Detroit Lions, even with a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings, are still projected to pick No. 1 overall given their 1-10-1 record. If the Lions win another game and neither Jacksonville nor Houston does, then they would leap both teams to take the No. 3 overall spot.

The Texans’ Week 15 showdown at Jacksonville could have a lot riding on the line for two teams eliminated from the playoffs.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio with a top-5 pick would be able to have the resources to effectively field a competitive roster in 2022.