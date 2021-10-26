Texans would pick No. 2 overall in 2022 NFL draft

Seven weeks of the 2021 NFL season are in the books, and Houston Texans fans can’t wait for all 17 games to be over.

If the NFL season ended today, the Texans would be picking No. 2 overall in the draft. The only team ahead of the Texans are the 0-7 Detroit Lions.

Chase Goodbread from NFL.com believes that the Texans should use their No. 2 pick to address receiver.

CG: To say Brandin Cooks is getting a lion’s share of the action among Texans wide receivers is an understatement. He’s the lone true threat on the outside in Houston, which means the position should be high on the team’s priority list.

The Texans already have a young receiver on the roster they like in Nico Collins, who was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Adding a high-value receiver would definitely help quarterback Davis Mills with more options down the field.

According to Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire, the upcoming draft class isn’t expected to have a strong quarterback class, which would encourage the Texans to use their No. 2 overall pick elsewhere.