Texans projected for top 2023 NFL Draft pick through Week 17

Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 17

Teams like the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears have some things to look forward to: the end of their seasons and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both teams enter the final week of the regular season in contention for the No. 1 pick in April.

Here's a breakdown of the teams that will land top picks at the 2023 draft:

Which team is projected to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2-13-1 Texans are projected to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft entering Week 18 of the NFL regular season. But after a win over the Titans in Week 16, the Texans have just a half-game lead for the top pick.

The Chicago Bears are just behind the Texans with a 3-13 record after losing nine straight games.

The next pick after that could be made by a team that acquired the selection via trade, as the Seattle Seahawks have the Denver Broncos' first-rounder as part of the Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos are currently tied for the league's third-worst record at 4-12 with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos and Cardinals are followed by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 5 with a 4-11-1 record.

Who will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Houston will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with 12, including two in the first round. The team owns the Cleveland Browns’ first-rounder, which currently sits at No. 12 overall.

Who will have the fewest draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Broncos, Saints, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the teams with the fewest draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with five.

Who are the top prospects heading into the 2023 NFL Draft?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will all hear their names early in the draft.

Here are other notable prospects to monitor between now and the draft: