Texans, Panthers projected for top 2023 NFL Draft picks through Week 9

10 best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft

Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Houston Texans do not have a good record midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.

Week 9 is in the books, so here is a breakdown of the teams that could land top picks at the 2023 Draft:

Which team is projected to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 1-6-1 Texans are projected to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft entering Week 10 of the NFL regular season.

Following the Panthers are the Carolina Panthers at 2-7 and three 2-6 trams in the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

Who will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Houston will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with 12, including two in the first round. The team owns the Cleveland Browns’ first-rounder, which currently sits at No. 13 overall.

Who will have the fewest draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are tied for the teams with the fewest draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with five.

Who are the top prospects heading into the 2023 NFL Draft?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will all hear their names early in the draft.

Here are other notable prospects to monitor between now and the draft: