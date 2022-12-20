Texans projected for top 2023 NFL Draft pick through Week 15

Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 15 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Houston Texans do not have a good record heading into the home stretch of the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises lurking, though.

Week 15 is in the books, so here is a breakdown of the teams that could land top picks at the 2023 draft:

Which team is projected to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 1-12-1 Texans are projected to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft entering Week 16 of the NFL regular season.

The Chicago Bears are just behind the Texans with a 3-11 record. The next two picks after that are in line to be made by teams that acquired the selection via trade. The Seattle Seahawks have the Denver Broncos' first-rounder at No. 3 and the Detroit Lions have the Los Angeles Rams’ first-rounder at No. 4. The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the fifth pick with a 4-10 record.

Who will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Houston will have the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with 12, including two in the first round. The team owns the Cleveland Browns’ first-rounder, which currently sits at No. 12 overall.

Who will have the fewest draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Broncos, Saints, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the teams with the fewest draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with five.

Who are the top prospects heading into the 2023 NFL Draft?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will all hear their names early in the draft.

Here are other notable prospects to monitor between now and the draft: