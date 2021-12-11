The Texans will owe over $35 million in dead money to these 11 players in 2022

Pro football is hard. It’s even harder when you make bad decisions with the salary cap.

The errors of the last regime have given general manager Nick Caserio a disadvantage that he has had to work through in 2021 while also attempting to field a competitive team. 2022 should be better as Houston will have their full complement of draft picks, but the salary cap situation is still less than idea for a rebuilding team.

According to Over the Cap, the Texans will owe $35,255,576 to 11 players who aren’t even on the team. Here are the 11 players who will cost the Texans dead money in 2022.

1. LB Zach Cunningham

Cunningham will cost the Texans $12,832,500. Who even knows if he will be with the Tennessee Titans next year?

2. DE Whitney Mercilus

As Mercilus recovers from a torn pectoral that he sustained while playing for the Green Bay Packers, he will cost the Texans $7,000,000.

3. DE Shaq Lawson

Lawson didn’t even play a regular season down for the Texans in 2021, but he will count $5,275,500 in 2022.

4. CB Brandon Roby

So the New Orleans Saints can have someone play opposite of Marshon Lattimore, it will cost the Texans $4,790,078.

5. WR Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers one of his former targets back, and he got him. He will cost Houston $3,500,000 in 2022.

6. WR Andre Roberts

Roberts couldn’t be the Texans’ answer to their return game in 2021, but he will count $500,000 against the salary cap in 2022.

7. DT Brandon Dunn

Dunn sustained a pelvic injury in Week 14 of the 2020 season, and it disrupted his ability to get back into form. Dunn was cut midway through training camp in 2021, but will cost $500,000 in 2022.

8. CB John Reid

Houston spent a 2020 fourth-round pick on Reid, who is now with the Seattle Seahawks. Wherever he goes in 2022, it will cost Houston $247,200.

9. TE Kahale Warring

A former 2019 third-round pick, Warring has played eight career games. It will cost Houston $223,051 in 2022.

10. WR Isaiah Coulter

Coulter is on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. He will cost the Texans $146,478 in 2022.

11. RB Mark Ingram

Who even knows if Ingram will even be in the league next year? He will nevertheless cost Houston $125,000.

