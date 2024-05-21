Texans’ over/under win total set for 2024

The Houston Texans’ 2024 schedule has been revealed and there are more than just a few highlight games.

After securing their first division title in four seasons, Houston features showdowns with a handful of intriguing opponents, four prime-time games and an array of must-see matchups between some of the game’s finest quarterbacks, including C.J. Stroud.

There are zero shortcuts en route to repeating as division champs as Houston enters the season with the seventh-projected hardest schedule. The Texans will take on seven playoff teams, including Miami, Baltimore and reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City all within 11 days come December.

That doesn’t mean expectations are expected to dwindle. According to DraftKings, the Texans’ over/under win total is set at 9.5 games. Only seven teams rank higher totals, and four played in the conference championship last season for a shot at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Houston has the same over/under as teams like the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons. All four teams are the favorites in their divisions after promising offseasons, with six other opponents ranking at an over-under of 8.5 wins.

The Texans are looking for their first back-to-back 10-plus win season since 2019. After trading for All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil, Houston advanced to the AFC Divisional Round once more, only to come up short against Patrick Mahomes on his race to one of three Super Bowl titles.

With an improved roster and a favorable schedule in place, Houston could surprise and exceed the 9.5-win mark in Year 2 under former Pro Bowl linebacker and second-year coach DeMeco Ryans.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire