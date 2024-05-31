Texans OTAs: Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard absent from Thursday’s practice

While the Houston Texans welcomed three players to voluntary OTAs this week, two more players remained absent.

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and offensive lineman Tytus Howard were not in attendance Thursday, though that was expected given their injury status.

Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive end Danielle Hunter and offensive lineman Shaq Mason returned to practice after missing last week.

Tunsil, the Texans’ top offensive lineman and blindside blocker for C.J. Stroud, underwent knee surgery following the season to clean up an issue that arose midway through the year. He’s expected to make a full recovery and not miss time once he returns.

Howard, who signed a three-year extension worth $56 million prior to the start of last training camp, remains a mystery. He suffered a knee injury that required season-ending surgery in a home loss against AFC South rival Jacksonville.

When healthy, Howard has proven to be a sturdy run blocker at right tackle and a multi-purpose chess piece on the line, but injuries have plagued his career in Houston. Entering mandatory camp next week, Howard likely won’t be back to full speed.

Entering his sixth season, Howard is expected to be back at some point in training camp and start at right tackle. For insurance, the Texans drafted Notre Dame right tackle prospect Blake Fisher at pick No. 59.

Through voluntary OTAs, it’s been Fisher working with the first-team unit at right tackle. Expectations are he’ll be a part of Houston’s long-term plan protecting Stroud.

Workouts right now are voluntary, so it’s not as if either player is holding out for a new contract. Both have been paid since the hiring of Nick Caserio and remain under the cap through at least 2025.

When healthy, Tusnil, who turns 30 in August, remains one of the top left tackles in the league. Last season while helping Stroud become the first Texans player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tunsil allowed 23 pressures on 571 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tunsil has been working out on his own, so he should be in shape for the start of minicamp next week down off NRG Drive.

