Texans OT Marcus Cannon placed on injured reserve

The Houston Texans have placed right tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve.

The former New England Patriots 2011 fifth-round pick from TCU won’t get a chance to play against his former team. Cannon was unlikely to do so as he was on the injury report as a non-participant all week with a back injury.

Second-year tackle Charlie Heck is expected to take Cannon’s place at right tackle against New England.

The Texans also elevated quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad as one of their COVID-19 replacements.

Houston also elevated receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad as one of their standard elevations.