Texans OT Laremy Tunsil returns after first quarter knee injury

The Houston Texans offensive tackle suffered Laremy Tunsil returned in the second quarter after he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter.

Tunsil’s knee appeared to be hit during the Texans’ extra point following Nico Collins’ touchdown reception. He was in the blue medical tent for about 10 minutes before the team announced he was questionable to return.

#Texans Injury Update: #78 T Laremy Tunsil is questionable with a knee injury. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024

Tunsil missed three games this season with a left knee injury, but it’s unclear if this injury is related or not. George Fant replaced Tunsil at left tackle before Tunsil came back.

Tunsil is a huge piece of the Texans offensive line. He made his second consecutive Pro Bowl this season and has dominated Cleveland Browns’ edge rusher Myles Garrett since 2018.

