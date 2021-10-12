Texans OT Charlie Heck says he has benefited from spending time with Marcus Cannon

The Houston Texans are getting younger at right tackle.

A back injury to starter Marcus Cannon has forced the Texans to place the former New England Patriots 2011 fifth-round pick from TCU on injured reserve. Taking his place is second-year tackle Charlie Heck, who started in Week 5 against New England.

Although the Texans traded for Cannon to be the starter at right tackle, Heck has been spending time with the three-time Super Bowl champion to add pieces to his game to take the next step in his NFL career.

“He was somebody I’ve really looked up to,” Heck said. “He’s done such a good job in this league for a long time, so it was always fun kind of picking his brain, watching how he practices, kind of how he really is as a pro. It’s a long season, so I was always preparing each week like I was going to start.”

Heck has even asked Cannon to help him with the finer aspects of his craft, and Cannon has always reciprocated as he wished someone would have taken time with him earlier in his career.

Said Heck: “Something that he always does, because he’s had such a long career, he sees some things that he would do early on in his career that I would be doing. So, he says, ‘These are things I wish I had somebody kind of helping me with when I was younger.’ So, he’s been able to do that for me, seeing little things in pass protection or the run game that I think will go a long way.”

Heck may have to slide to left tackle if the injury to Laremy Tunsil keeps him out of the Week 6 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.