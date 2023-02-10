Texans take Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez in CBS Sports mock draft

The Houston Texans have the whole board open to them in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft thanks to their extra selection. Even with the Chicago Bears possessing No. 1 overall, the Texans’ picks at Nos. 2 and 12 — and a total of 12 picks in the draft — provide for the chance to build a package to get up to the top spot.

According to Josh Edwards from CBS Sports, the Texans trade up to No. 1 overall to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The specifics of the trade package aren’t revealed, but somehow the Texans are able to get up to No. 2 overall without having to part with their extra Round 1 selection. The Texans use that pick to take Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

A year after drafting Derek Stingley in the top five, Houston picks up Christian Gonzalez to play opposite him. Ideally, the Texans would take a bigger position of need, but the board did not fall in that way.

Curiously receivers Jordan Addison from USC and Quentin Johnston from TCU were still on the board when Houston picked Gonzalez. Even Penn State cornerback Joey Porter was still available.

The Bears also make a deal with the Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 overall to provide for the AFC South club to move up from No. 4 overall to take Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Eventually the Bears take Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 4 overall.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire