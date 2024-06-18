Texans will open eight training camp practices to fans

The Texans are opening eight training camp practices to fans this summer.

The first open practice is set for Thursday, July 18, and the last is Thursday, Aug. 22. The other open practices are Tuesday, July 23; Wednesday, July 24; Friday, July 26; Saturday, July 27; Monday, July 29; Sunday, August 11; and Wednesday, August 21.

All practices at the team's training facility will begin at approximately 9 a.m. CT, except for Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 13-15 at 11 a.m.

The team will host three practices in Huntington Valley, Ohio on Aug. 5-7 between the Hall of Fame Game and the Aug. 9 preseason game against the Steelers. In addition, a joint practice with the Rams will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22 in Houston.

“It’s been an extremely exciting offseason for us, and we are looking forward to building on that heading into training camp,” Texans chairman Cal McNair said in a statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate and connect with our fans while debuting the organization’s new look. With the leadership of Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans, our team will be prepared to improve and compete every single day, including when we host joint practices with the Rams. We are also looking forward to honoring and celebrating Texans Legend Andre Johnson through the franchise’s first Hall of Fame enshrinement this August.

"Our ultimate goal is to win and make H-Town proud with everything we do. We can’t wait to kick off the 2024 season.”

Fans will have the opportunity to claim free tickets to practices beginning Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com. The team will make available a limited number of tickets for each open practice. Season ticket members will receive an email with further details.