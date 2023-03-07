Are the Texans one of three teams talking to the Bears about No. 1 overall?

The 2023 NFL draft features four potential franchise quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, and they don’t need a quarterback as they have Justin Fields.

Unless there is a generational player atop the board, it makes more sense for the Bears to deal the pick and add more talent around Fields than to overvalue the selection.

According to Peter King from NBC Sports, Bears general manager Ryan Poles is willing to discuss terms with teams interested in the top overall selection.

He left little doubt the Bears will trade the first overall pick and said he’d spoken to three teams at the Combine about a deal. (He wouldn’t identify them.) He said he had enough conversations about a deal to know in swapping first-round picks this year he can get “a ’24 one and a ’25 one” in a major package for a trade. However far down he goes in the draft this year, Poles wants to be sure he gets a “blue player,” his term for a premier first-rounder—and there may be only six or eight of those when the Bears end up setting their board.

The “’24 one and ’25 one” refers to teams that don’t have twin first-round picks like the Texans, which puts them in a unique situation. They can add their Nos. 2 and 12 overall along with a 2025 first-rounder to move up to No. 1 overall, whereas the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 overall), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7 overall), and Carolina Panthers (No. 9 overall) would have to borrow from their 2024 and 2025 draft complement to satisfy Poles’ demands.

If the Texans dealt both of their ’23 first-rounders and a ’24 first-rounder, they can get their quarterback and still have a Round 1 pick next year thanks to their 2022 offseason trade with the Browns.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio told reporters March 1 that the club is concentrating on their own needs and isn’t getting too caught up in trade scenarios with Chicago.

“I think we’re focused on the Texans,” said Caserio. “We’re not necessarily worried about what other teams around us are doing. You’re cognizant of that, but ultimately you have to be prepared to pick wherever you’re going to pick. Then, be prepared to pick whatever player.”

Story continues

More Opinion!

Not The Onion: Texans could play Oilers in 2023

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire