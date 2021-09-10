Texans officially rule out Deshaun Watson for season opener

The Texans made the obvious official Friday: Deshaun Watson will not play for them Sunday.

Watson, in fact, will not play a down for the Texans this season as they wait for a trade offer to their liking. He did not practice all week, sitting out as a healthy scratch, and the team ruled him out for the opener against the Jaguars.

Texans coach David Culley told reporters earlier this week that Watson wouldn’t play.

The trade window for in-season deals closes Nov. 2.

Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Texans.

The Texans also ruled out defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. (thigh). They list defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (illness) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (thigh) as questionable.

Defensive linemen Maliek Collins (knee) and Whitney Mercilus (thigh) did not receive designations. They both fully practiced.

