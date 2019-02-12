Texans make it official, releasing Demaryius Thomas with failed physical

The Texans made it official, announcing they have released receiver Demaryius Thomas with a failed physical.

Thomas tore his Achilles in his seventh game with the Texans after they gave up a fourth-round pick to the Broncos to acquire him.

The move creates $14 million in cap space for the Texans, who have Will Fuller returning from a torn ACL to team with DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee at the position.

Thomas, 31, caught 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with Houston.

Thomas said after the season he was not considering retirement.

“My main priority right now is getting back healthy,” Thomas said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I can still play, man. I’m not thinking about retirement. I just don’t know where it will be.”